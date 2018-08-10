Karyn Burwell new Apache Junction chamber director of events and communications

Karyn Burwell on Aug. 7 began working as director of events and communications at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce.

“I have always had a deep appreciation for Apache Junction, from the history of the area to the community involvement opportunities,” Ms. Burwell said in a release.

“I am very excited to become part of this wonderful team and look forward to what the future holds,” she said.

She has an extensive background with planning and executing events, according to the release.

“The Apache Junction chamber is thrilled with Karyn’s background and the business experience she brings to the chamber,” Chamber President and CEO Mike Eastwood said in the release.

Allyson Dunn has resigned as director of events and communication, effective Aug. 31.

“Karyn will be training with Allyson for the next four weeks as she focuses on (Festival of the Superstitions) and some new exciting changes to the chamber website,” Mr. Eastwood said in the release.

“Allyson has always been there for our members, striving to help them succeed in their goals,” he said in the release.

“We will miss Allyson’s charm, professionalism, empathy and strength. We respect her decision and wish her all the best for her future endeavors,” Mr. Eastwood said.

For more information about the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, go to ajchamber.com or go to the offices at 567 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

