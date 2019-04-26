Job fair April 30, May 1 for new Abrazo Mesa Hospital

The new Abrazo Mesa Hospital is planned to open this summer and a pre-opening job fair will be held April 30 and May 1.

Recruiters will be onsite 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days in the hospital at 5750 E. Baseline Road, according to a release.

“Abrazo Mesa Hospital is nearing completion and officials are beginning preparations to equip, furnish and staff the hospital. A new type of facility often called a ‘microhospital,’ it will focus on providing emergency care and less-complex medical procedures such as minor surgery, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and other services,” according to the release.

Positions available include registered nurses, lab assistants, radiology techs, ED tech, surgical techs, CT techs and ultrasound techs.

“We’re looking for registered nurses and allied health professionals who want to help others and be part of our community built on care. If you want to part of something special, come to our hiring events on April 30 and May 1 and you may walk away with a job offer,” Vanessa Telford, a recruiter with Abrazo, said in the release.

Abrazo Mesa Hospital is expected to create approximately 50 full-time equivalent clinical and support staff jobs.

“We’re very excited about introducing our community to Abrazo Mesa Hospital when it opens this summer,” Christy Matlock, administrative director, said in the release. “Abrazo Mesa Hospital will appeal to those who are seeking value, quality and convenience in healthcare. It will offer access to our integrated network of medical services closer to home for residents of the East Valley.”

Abrazo Health includes five acute-care hospitals – Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, urgent care centers, primary care and specialty physician practices. Go to AbrazoHealth.com.

