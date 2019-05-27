Jessica Covey new CFO at Sun Life Family Health Centers

Jessica Covey

Jessica Covey has been hired as chief financial officer at Sun Life Family Health Centers, which has an office in Apache Junction.

She has a master of science in accountancy and a master of business administration. She has 10 years of experience in healthcare financial management and is a certified healthcare finance professional, according to a release.

“Jessica brings a well-rounded financial background to her role at Sun Life,” Travis Robinette, Sun Life’s chief executive officer, said in the release. “We are pleased to have her join our team.”

“I am honored to be a part of the wonderful team of professionals at Sun Life Health and to do my part in increasing accessibility to high quality healthcare in our Arizona communities,” Ms. Covey said in the release.

Sun Life has offices in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Florence, Eloy, Maricopa, Oracle and San Manuel.

Sun Life Family Health Center is a primary care provider in Pinal County. Sun Life serves both insured and uninsured Pinal County patients, and provides health services in family practice, dentistry, women’s health, pediatrics, diabetes education, and more.

The Casa Grande family health office houses management operations, as well as family dentistry, and provides in-house radiology, pharmacy and laboratory services. Additional Casa Grande offices are Sun Life Center for Children, offering pediatric care; Center for Women, offering maternity care and women’s health services; and Sun Life Pediatric Dentistry. The San Manuel family practice also offers radiology, diabetes education, and pharmacy services. Sun Life’s Eloy, San Manuel, and Apache Junction locations offer family practice and a public pharmacy. Apache Junction also houses pediatrics and ob/gyn services. Coolidge, Maricopa, and Oracle are all family practice locations, with Maricopa adding pediatrics in September 2015.

Go to sunlifefamilyhealth.org.

