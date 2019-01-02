Independent Newsmedia launches 13th publication

Independent Newsmedia, Inc., USA, will launch its newest publication in January — the Litchfield Independent — delivered in mailboxes to residents and businesses in the City of Litchfield Park.

INI also publishes the Daily News-Sun, five weekly newspapers, five monthlies, one magazine and five community websites, including YourValley.net, throughout the Phoenix-metro area. The company also owns and operates a commercial printing plant.

“We’re so excited to launch our first publication in the Southwest Valley,” said INI’s Arizona Publisher Charlene Bisson. “We see this as an excellent opportunity to serve Litchfield Park to fulfill our company mission of community service.”

Arizona Managing Editor Terrance Thornton is leading the company’s news efforts in providing quality journalism for the readers of Litchfield Park while Philip Haldiman will lead as the news editor.

“There has never been a better time to be a part of the local newspaper business,” Mr. Thornton said. “We’re committed to local journalism and giving the Litchfield Park community its own voice by facilitating community debate.”

The Litchfield Park Independent will give advertisers affordable rates for postal delivery while also fiercely protecting the First Amendment rights of the citizens of Litchfield Park.

Collectively, the Arizona group of newspapers and community websites reaches more than 400,000 in homes.

INI is 100 percent owned by a non-profit journalistic trust that allows all after-tax profits to be reinvested in the company’s community service mission. The company also publishes community newspapers and websites in Delaware, Florida and Maryland.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.