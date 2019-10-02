Independent hiring for outside sales position

Independent Newsmedia is now hiring for an outside advertising consultant to serve the Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Creek area.

The ideal candidate will develop partnerships with small, medium and large local businesses, and assist them in reaching their goals through integrated marketing plans and comprehensive media solutions. You will help identify customer needs to develop and execute account plans and custom client solutions that differentiate Independent Newsmedia from our competitors.

The ideal candidate would understand digital and print marketing, and must have excellent customer service, communication and administrative skills. The job includes growing and managing clients in an ever-changing landscape as well as working with team members to build overall revenue.

“We’re looking for passionate people who are solution seekers,” said Arizona Group Publisher Charlene Bisson. “We want individuals who possess the willingness to continuously learn in a fast-paced advertising industry.”

The role requires proficiency in MS Office Suite, including Excel, Word, Power Point and Outlook. A valid driver license, reliable transportation, and the minimum liability insurance required by law.

Those interested in applying can email their resume to Advertising Director Matt Forsyth at mforsyth@newszap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.