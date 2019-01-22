Improv workshops open to all for fun, improving self-confidence

Sessions of NCT’s Beginning Improv Workshop begin next month and are open to all who are looking to try something new or those seeking to improve self-confidence, according to a release.

The six-week sessions cost $180 and begin 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Other sessions begin 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, and noon Saturday, March 9.

NCT is at 214 W. Main St., Mesa.

“The focus for this Level 1 class is to learn the fundamental skills of improv comedy through improv exercises and games. The core skills are positive agreement, listening, quick thinking, character creation and more,” according to a release.

According to NCT, the class is “no pressure and emphasizes laughing and having fun while working piece by piece in putting concepts together.”

The goal is to introduce new participants to the language and basics of improvisation “with strong encouragement and plenty of on stage time and instructor interaction.”

Call 602-374-5638 to learn more.

