Holiday lighting competition ‘Light The Trail’ in Apache Junction

The deadline for the inaugural Apache Junction “Light The Trail” business competition has been extended to Nov. 30.
“We are inviting all Apache Junction businesses to participate in a holiday lighting competition called ‘Light The Trail.’ Local businesses decorate and light up the outside of their business and compete against other local businesses,” Christa Rizzi, a member of the Apache Junction Focal Point and Tourism Committee, said.
The Nov. 18 registration deadline has been extended to Nov. 30, she said.
“Judging will be done by the community by an online link to a list of all the competing businesses. Judging will start Dec. 2 – same day as our official tree lighting and light parade – and end midnight Dec. 16,” she said. “That allows two weeks for the community to vote for their favorite business. The winning business will be announced the week of Dec. 18 and they will be presented with a rotating plaque that has the business name and the year. The winning business gets to keep the rotating plaque for one year until the next competition.”
The voting link will be posted at the Apache Junction Focal Point and Tourism Committee‘s Facebook page and the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce website, she said.
