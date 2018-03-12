Hitching Post owner seeking permit for Western-themed entertainment

The owner of the Hitching Post and HP Steakhouse restaurants, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is seeking a conditional use permit to conduct various ancillary outdoor entertainment activities on the property.
Under new business at the March 13 meeting, the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission is to discuss a request by Mehmood Mohiuddin, represented by Ralph Pew of Pew and Lake PLC. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The events planned include concerts, a sand volleyball court, cornhole games, fire pits, bull-riding, a putting green and other similar activities for patrons and guests of the restaurants.
“Mr. Mohiuddin proposes to create an indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment experience on his property similar to other Western-themed venues in the east Valley,” Mr. Pew said in a memo the commission.
Primary access to the site will be from North Apache Trail and East Lost Dutchman Boulevard. With the exception of the original parking lot to the west of the restaurants, all of the activity areas will be fenced in, he said.
As it is new business, Arizona open meeting law prohibits public comments at the March 13 meeting, according to the agenda.
A neighborhood meeting on the conditional use permit request is to be held 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The commission will consider the permit request at its March 27 meeting.
The Apache Junction Independent is delivered weekly.