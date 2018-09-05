Historically underutilized businesses workshop planned by community college

Central Arizona College Superstition Campus at 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Central Arizona College Small Business Development Center will present a free workshop on HUBZone, also known as historically underutilized businesses, and women-owned small business certifications.

The workshop is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Sept. 12, in Room D 130 at the CAC Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Attendees will learn about the benefits of these specific government certifications for small businesses.

Following the workshop, Lori Haozous, assistant program manager for Procurement Technical Assistance Center and workshop speaker, will be available to meet one-on-one with those in attendance.

To register, visit azptac.com, email nora.plonsky@domail.maricopa.edu or call 623-845-4700.

For information on CAC, go to centralaz.edu.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.

 

Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College

