Historic Mining Camp Restaurant to remain closed, owner Fugate says

Vinton Fugate, owner of the historic Mining Camp Restaurant that was destroyed in a fire last summer, said in a Facebook post May 25 that it will not reopen.

Firefighters were called at 3:03 a.m. July 25 to the business, 6100 E. Mining Camp St. in Apache Junction. The official cause of the fire was electrical, according to the Superstition Fire and Medical District.

“Today we announce that the Mining Camp Restaurant will officially remain closed,” Mr, Fugate said in the post at https://www.facebook.com/MiningCampRestaurant. The business opened 56 years ago, he said.

“While reaching this decision has been a long road traveled, and it’s been an emotional heart-wrenching time for us, after long debate, we must close this chapter with much optimism and move on in our lives,” he said.

“Looking back over the years we have confronted seemingly insurmountable business challenges and enjoyed many successes. Through both, we have learned and are forever grateful for the experience,” he said on Facebook.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.