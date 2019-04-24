HHR Home Watch Services accredited by National Home Watch Association

HHR Home Watch Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to a release.

Home watch is a service that keeps an eye on things at vacation or primary homes while people are not at home, according to the release.

HHR Home Watch Services is owned by Steve and Denise Eslick.

The business serves Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. Call 480-586-7796 or go to HHRHomeWatchServices.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.