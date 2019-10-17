Groundbreaking held for Home2 Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow

Home2 Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow, 5643 E. Longbow Parkway, is being constructed near the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Recker Road in northeast Mesa. (City of Mesa)

Ground has been broken on a new Home2 Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow, 5643 E. Longbow Parkway, near the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Recker Road in northeast Mesa. The hotel is scheduled to open in November 2020, according to a release.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Home2 Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow. (City of Mesa)

“Home2 Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow is a great addition to the area and another sign of the growing success of the Falcon District,” Mayor John Giles said in the release. “Travelers visiting Mesa for business or pleasure will have a convenient place to stay with easy freeway access just a few miles from Falcon Field Airport.”

The four-story, nearly 64-thousand square foot hotel is designed for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel will have 111 suites, all equipped with kitchens. There will be a business center, pool and free wi-fi.

“I am very excited that Home2 Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow is coming to District 5,” Councilmember David Luna said in the release. “This area of Mesa is growing every day and the need for a new hotel is apparent. This location, right off the Loop 202, is the perfect setting for this project and I can’t wait for the grand opening.”

The hotel is being developed by Concord Eastridge, Inc., based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Landstone Companies and Somera Capital Management are the partners in the development. Allen + Philp is the architect with Porter Brothers, based in the east valley, as the general contractor for the project. The hotel will be operated by Quorum Hotels and Resorts.

“Concord Eastridge is excited to develop this Home2 Suites which fills a hospitality void in the northeast Mesa submarket. This hotel will serve guests to the Falcon District businesses, golf enthusiasts, weddings and events as well as leisure travelers,” Susan Eastridge, Concord Eastridge president and CEO, said in the release.

“We have collaborated together with the neighborhood communities, City of Mesa and companies within the Falcon District to deliver a hotel flag that suits the community’s needs,” she said.

Home2 Suites by Hilton, founded in 2010, is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel with more than 290 properties in the U.S.

