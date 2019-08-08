Grand opening held at Charles Schwab’s east Mesa area branch

Independent branch leader Don R. Wilde has brought Charles Schwab to the East Mesa area. Mr. Wilde and his family were joined by friends, clients, chamber of commerce members and local partners for the grand opening. (Submitted photo)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held at a new Charles Schwab branch near the Sprouts Farmers Market at 3204 N. Recker Road in east Mesa.

The independent branch will offer personal finance and investing products and guidance regionally, according to a release.

Don R. Wilde, a financial services professional with 15 years of experience in investment management, will helm the branch. It will serve the neighboring towns and cities of Apache Junction, Gilbert, Gold Canyon and Queen Creek.

Call 480-240-9371 or go to Schwab.com/eastmesa.

