Grand opening event Nov. 16 for Abrazo Mesa Hospital

Abrazo Mesa Hospital opened Oct. 1 at 5750 E. Baseline Road in Mesa. (Submitted photo)

Abrazo Mesa Hospital, 5750 E. Baseline Road in Mesa, will host a grand opening public event 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16 to introduce area residents to the East Valley’s new neighborhood hospital.

Abrazo Mesa Hospital is collaborating with emergency responders and public safety agencies for the family-friendly event. Expected participants include fire truck, ambulance and air evac helicopter displays, and educational booths will offer hospital and health information, according to a release.

Abrazo Mesa Hospital, which opened Oct. 1, is designed as a neighborhood hospital focused on quality care, convenience and efficiency, the facility is smaller in scale than a typical general hospital. Like its larger Abrazo sister hospitals, it includes an ER, operating room, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and other services.

The hospital is licensed for eight inpatient beds and offers 24-hour emergency care and surgical services with around-the-clock general surgery, hospitalist and emergency physician coverage.

“Abrazo is excited to become a part of the East Valley community, and this will be a fun way to introduce our new hospital and provide health and safety education to visitors of all ages,” Abrazo Mesa Hospital Administrative Director Christy Matlock said in the release.

“We have been working hard to create a patient-friendly, efficient environment with a consumer-focused orientation. With flu and winter visitor season approaching, we are prepared to handle a wide range of patients in our emergency department and operating room,” she said.

“Patients with abdominal pain, cardiac arrhythmias, sprains and broken bones, seizures, minor trauma, lacerations, dehydration, pneumonia and flu are typical of illnesses and injuries expected to be treated at the Abrazo Mesa Hospital emergency department,” Ms. Matlock.

Abrazo Health includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Mesa Hospital, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, urgent care, primary care and specialty physician practices. Abrazo Surprise Hospital is scheduled to open in 2020. Go to AbrazoHealth.com.