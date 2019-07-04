Google looking at 187 acres in Mesa

The Mesa City Council approved a development agreement with the multinational technology and Internet services giant, Google. That agreement outlines a potential project which would include a data center and accessory office facilities.

Mesa Mayor John Giles

“Mesa would be pleased to welcome a global leader in innovation like Google to our community. They would be a great match for the Elliot Road Technology Corridor,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a release. “There is still much to be done but we are excited to be working with another ‘Big Four’ technology company and the future prospects.”

Google, which specializes in Internet-related services and products including online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware, is exploring the acquisition of 187 acres in Mesa’s Council District 6 just northwest of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, according to the release.

Mesa Councilman Kevin Thompson

“I’m happy that Google will be joining our business community.” District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson said in the release. “This will be a win for Mesa, our citizens and the entire region. I look forward to working with them.”

At this time, specific details have not been finalized. While the development agreement contemplates milestone minimums which Google must achieve, they do not reflect the actual project scope, according to the release.

Mesa City Manager Chris Brady

“We have a great Economic Development team and City Attorney’s Office that have put a lot of time and effort into this project to get us to this point,” Mesa City Manager Chris Brady said in the release. “We are also grateful to our partners, Salt River Project, the Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council, for their assistance along the way.”

For more information about the Elliot Road Technology Corridor, go to selectmesa.com/business-districts/mesa-gateway-area/elliot-road-technology-corridor-6308.

