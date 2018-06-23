Goodwill store, donation center opens in Apache Junction

A Goodwill donation center retail store opened for business June 22 at 185 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

It is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Call 602-535-4267 or go to https://www.goodwillaz.org/location/opening-soon-apache-junction/ for more information.

Donations and purchases support no-cost career services and fight unemployment in Arizona.

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, founded in 1947, is a private, not-for-profit organization, according to https://www.facebook.com/pg/GoodwillAZ.

The central Arizona organization includes Maricopa, Yuma, La Paz, Gila, Coconino, Mohave, Yavapai counties and portions of Pinal County. Goodwill is governed by a local, volunteer board of directors, and is led by Tim O’Neal, president and chief executive officer.

