Gold Canyon nurse to explain how CBD can work for you

Ma’s Kitchen Food Truck, above, is to be at the grand-opening event. (Submitted photo)

Cheryl Husslein, a registered nurse, is to speak on how CBD — short for cannabidiol — can work for you, at a grand opening event 3-6 p.m. Nov. 23 at The Natural Healing Center of Gold Canyon LLC. The business is within Gold Canyon Embroidery, 6832 S. Kings Ranch Road No. 3 in Gold Canyon.

There will be live music by The Canyon Band. Food will be available from Ma’s Kitchen and Mount Athos Greek Food of Florence, according to a release.

Come to celebrate and to learn from Ms. Husslein, a holistic nurse. She will be giving out free samples of CBD while the supply lasts, according to the release.

Call 602-321-9456 or go to facebook.com/Natural-Healing-Center-of-Gold-Canyon-2126994754205533.

