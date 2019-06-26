Gold Canyon esthetician certified as ‘Cancer Aware’

June Marie Russo

June Marie Russo, owner of Spa on the Spot, 6589 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 102-E in Gold Canyon, is certified in oncology esthetics as “Cancer Aware” through Wellness for Cancer.

Wellness for Cancer is a 501(c)3 charity created to facilitate self care and better lifestyle choices for individuals who have been touched by cancer. The charity also trains spas and wellness centers on how to provide personalized wellness services to individuals touched by cancer, recognizing the need for wellness for everyone, according to wellnessforcancer.com.

Ms. Russo is trained to provide treatments and services to clients who have experienced or are living with cancer and applies techniques that are safe to utilize, according to a release.

Ms. Russo is a licensed esthetician in the states of Arizona and New York with more than 33 years of experience in the industry.

For more information, call 480-442-3521 or go to spaonthespot.skincaretherapy.net.

