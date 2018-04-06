Gold Canyon Consignment store reaches first-year milestone

Gold Canyon Consignment, 6877 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 3 in Gold Canyon, has reached its first-year anniversary.
The business is owned by Gold Canyon resident Tammy Sunderland.
“This past year her business philosophy that gently loved consignment items carry with them a natural beauty plus help to inspire a room by reflecting who lives there has helped Gold Canyon Consignment succeed,” according to a release.
“If you have furniture, accessories or artwork that you’re not using then there is a customer who likely will. Clean items in gently-used condition are desirable,” according to the release.
Fees are a percentage of the selling price per the 90-day contract specifications. Larger furniture pieces require prior approval by calling 480-845-1654 and texting photos to the store. Item drop-offs are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Consignors are responsible for retrieving unsold items or they can be donated to area nonprofits with a tax-donation receipt provided.
September to May winter hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
June and August summer hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and the business is closed the month of July.
“Whether you are buying a new home, moving, replacing furniture or remodeling, Gold Canyon Consignment can help you out. Hurry in before the newest treasures are gone. We promise to continue to find unique quality items at prices you can afford,” according to the release.
