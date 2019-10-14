Goettl Air Conditioning adds plumbing service line in all markets

A Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing employee. (Submitted photo)

Goettl Air Conditioning has merged its sister company, The Sunny Plumber, into the Goettl family, offering a full suite of air-conditioning, heating and plumbing services under the name, Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

Plumbing services will be available to residential customers in Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Southern California. It operates as far east in the Phoenix metro area as Apache Junction and southeast into Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, according to goettl.com.

“In evaluating our customer’s experience, we identified there was some confusion between the two brands,” Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich said in a release. “This addition provides a one-stop-shop for our customers, and we are committed to providing a full-suite of top quality plumbing services while maintaining the guaranteed standard of quality and professionalism that our HVAC customers have grown to know and expect.”

The company’s technicians have years of experience with installation, repair and maintenance services on all types of plumbing equipment from gas lines and garbage disposals to basic toilet repairs and trenchless drain replacements, the release states.

Goettl customers also will have access to water-treatment services including water testing, water softening and reverse osmosis installation.

To schedule a consultation with a Goettl plumbing technician, call 844-446-3885.

Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing, established in 1939, offers AC and heating and plumbing equipment and a full range of maintenance, repair and replacement services. All Goettl technicians are background-checked, drug-tested and receive continuous technical training, the release states.

