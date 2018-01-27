Gilbert entrepreneur launches national business grant to pay it forward to startups

After receiving a grant in 2010 for her previous business and startup, The Mom-e Club, Tisha Marie Pelletier vowed to do the same for startups and awarded her first grant to a local Arizona woman in 2017. This year, she’s expanding her horizons and created a startup business grant to help another individual in the U.S. move forward with his/her dream and alleviate the headache of financing and the resources to get there.
“I know exactly what it’s like to be a startup and to have lack of money and resources hold you back from achieving that dream,” Ms. Pelletier said in a press release. “When I was awarded my grant in 2010, it literally felt like I won the lottery. It is the best feeling to have someone, a total stranger, believe in you and your idea enough to see it through. That’s why I do this. To give someone else’s dream a fighting chance.”
The startup business grant is open to all U.S. based businesses. More than 30 businesses have applied within launching it two weeks ago across the U.S, from Delaware and New Jersey to Alaska. Whether a business is in the idea stage or already in revenue, one recipient will receive a cash grant worth $10,000 in value to include a $1,000 check thanks to matching grant sponsor Tracy Diziere and Associate, LLC; a $6,000 startup entrepreneur package from local Arizona marketing firm QE Studios to include branding, collateral materials and website; a seat to Tisha Marie Enterprises’ new online program the Startup Entrepreneur Academy; a startup training package courtesy of the Microsoft Store in Chandler; and other resources from law firm Accelerate IP, accounting firm Mahkengine, social media firm All-In-One Social Media, printing from Print Brand You, logo design from global site Logojoy, five hours of virtual assistant services from GBY Solutions and others supporting Ms Pelletier’s pay-it-forward initiative to help an individual jumpstart their business.
Lee Stewart, owner of Phoenix-based Veg Up Get Dirty, Ms. Pelletier’s 2017 grant recipient, shared how much the grant helped her move ahead with not only the monetary reward, but also the in-kind services she received.
“The grant through Tisha Marie Enterprises assisted my company Veg Up Get Dirty by allowing the purchase of needed tools and marketing materials. I am grateful for the support received from the various businesses that were affiliated with the grant. The accounting assistance from Mahkengine enhanced the financial goals of my company. The Microsoft Store provided wonderful service and education. I walk in so much gratitude of Tisha Marie Enterprises,” Ms. Stewart said in the release.
She received a $500 grant to help her purchase necessary items and marketing, in addition to more than $5,000 in in-kind services from small businesses nationwide including a three-month 1:1 business mentoring from Tisha Marie Enterprises.
Interested candidates can apply for the Startup Business Grant at https://www.tishamarieenterprises.com/programs/startupbusinessgrant. Applications are due by March 15 and the recipient will be announced during National Small Business Week in conjunction with Microsoft Chandler at a live event in early May.
About Tisha Marie Enterprises:
Tisha Marie Enterprises is the umbrella brand that encompasses all the projects that Tisha Marie Pelletier loves. This includes hosting signature specialty events to bring women together in a collaborative environment, masterminds for women in business through Tisha’s Gals’ Inspiration Hub, assisting startups through her Startup Business Grant and her newest online program, The Startup Entrepreneur Academy, mentoring entrepreneurial students through ASU’s Entrepreneurship + Innovation Department, and leading the Youth Entrepreneur Program at El Dorado High School. In addition, she is an author releasing her third book this February titled “What Are the Odds?” and is an inspirational speaker tying in her life’s experiences and lessons learned. Learn more at tishamarieenterprises.com.