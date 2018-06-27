Gateway Airport posts eighth consecutive month of commercial passenger growth

For a record-tying eighth consecutive month, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport posted year-over-year growth in passenger activity during May 2018. The milestone set also represents the busiest May in the history of the airport, according to a release.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. The authority consists of representation from Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.

In response to increasing demand, Allegiant Air recently upgraded many of the aircraft based at Gateway Airport from the Airbus 319 to the larger Airbus 320. A total of 117,290 air travelers used Gateway Airport during the month, a 13 percent increase over the same month last year, according to the release.

“Even as temperatures in the Valley rise as we enter into the summer months, Gateway Airport continues to post record-setting passenger activity numbers,” Gilbert Mayor and chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Jenn Daniels said in the release.

“Gateway provides an easy and affordable way for travelers to visit Arizona, and for local travelers looking to get away to see family and friends,” she said.

Gateway Airport serves 46 nonstop destinations through its airline partners Allegiant and WestJet.

“Allegiant’s decision to upgrade its aircraft serving Gateway Airport to the larger Airbus 320 is a sizable increase in investment in the Greater Phoenix region,” PMGAA Executive Director/CEO J. Brian O’Neill said in the release.

“We appreciate Allegiant’s commitment to this market and are confident that our local air travelers and sun-seeking visitors will fill the additional seats,” he said.

For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit www.gatewayairport.com.

