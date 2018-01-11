Frontier Ace Hardware celebrates ‘highest in customer satisfaction’ J.D. Power ranking

Ace’s Hardware’s J.D. Power Award Neighborhood Tour is headed to a store near you.
Frontier Ace Hardware, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is celebrating Ace Hardware’s ranking “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores” for the 11th year in a row by hosting a customer appreciation event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. The event is part of a cross-country tour celebrating Ace’s achievement by taking all 11 J.D. Power trophies on the road, visiting 40 states and more than 200 neighborhood Ace Hardware stores, covering more than 30,000 miles, according to a press release.
“At Frontier Ace we strive to meet and exceed customer needs year after year, and we’re proud to be part of the family of Ace stores that are all committed to delivering a more personal kind of helpful,” Brian Kabat, owner of Frontier Ace in Apache Junction, Handy Ace and Crismon Ace in Mesa, said in the release. “The J.D. Power Award Neighborhood Tour gives us the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our customers.”
Treager Grills will provide samples, grilling ideas and recipes at the event in Apache Junction.
During the event, customers will have the opportunity to take a photo with the J.D. Power trophies, as well as have the opportunity to win prizes and take advantage of in-store promotions in appreciation for their continued support of locally owned businesses such as Frontier Ace. Also during the event the store will be doing a “round-up” for the Children’s Miracle Network. The few cents customers round-up on their purchases can add up to help the children at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, according to the release.
Ace Hardware has received the ranking of “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores” ever since J.D. Power began the study. The study is based on responses from nearly 2,751 consumers who purchased home improvement products or services in the previous 12 months. Ace Hardware ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 810 on a 1,000-point scale.
Ace Hardware received the highest numerical score in the J.D. Power 2017 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study based on 2,751 total responses from six stores measuring experiences and perceptions of customers, surveyed February-March 2017. Visit jdpower.com.
Frontier Ace store information:
- Store Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
- Address and phone number: 725 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85120; 480-983-9223
- Store management: Brian Kabat, owner; Matt Boswell, store manager
About Ace Hardware
For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America. The business has more than 5,000 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate a network of distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers’ stores are in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 55 countries. For more information on Ace, visit www.acehardware.com.