Free dump week Feb. 5-10 at Apache Junction Landfill

Residents of Apache Junction can junk a load of trash during free dump week Feb. 5-10.
The landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, offers Apache Junction residents the drop-off opportunity at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week and must bring proof of residency (such as a water bill). Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted, according to a press release.
The landfill’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call the Apache Junction Landfill at 480-982-7003.