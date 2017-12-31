Flaire Fashion open in Gold Canyon for winter, Pinetop in summer

Flaire Fashion, 6832 S. Kings Ranch Road, is the only retail fashion shop in Gold Canyon, owner Vicki Briscoe said. The store originally started in Pinetop and finished its sixth season up there.
“I was in hospitality, managing hotels and restaurants most of my career,” she said. “Then I hit 50 and decided I needed to do something for myself.”
So she and her husband came down from Idaho and she started selling a small jewelry line in open-air markets.
The market was in Yuma and only open during the winter, so when it closed for the season, they would head back to Idaho.
“We did that for about three years and got tired of it,” she said. “So we sold our place up there and someone told us about Heber-Overgaard.”
She quickly outgrew Heber-Overgaard and decided on Pinetop but was still making the trip to Yuma every winter.
“Then I got tired of Yuma,” she said. “Seven years in Yuma was a little long.”
Some of her customers in Pinetop told her Gold Canyon really needed a boutique. After visiting, she fell in love with the place, Ms. Briscoe said.
“After the first year down here they dropped a wall,” she said. “We immediately went from 1,200 square feet to 3,000 square feet.”
The Gold Canyon store is open Nov. 1 through April 20, when she closes for 10 days and opens up May 1 in Pinetop.
The store closes in Gold Canyon because of the high winter-visitor population, she said. Her own parents we’re winter visitors, so she knew firsthand the migration to Arizona.
“What I didn’t understand – how many people in the Apache Junction area (are winter residents),” she said.
The store specializes in ladies fashion for the 40-year-old-and-upage demographic, with a focus on products made in the U.S. and Canada.
Ms. Briscoe said that because she is that age demographic, it makes it easier to shop for that age group.
“I go to market and I buy a year ahead,” she said. “When it gets here, its like a Christmas surprise.”
The store has something for everyone’s budget, Ms. Briscoe said.
“We have casual, dress, travel. We added an extensive line of jewelry. We now have handbags,” she said.
One of the other things that sets her store apart is its customer service, she said.
“We hear every day ‘it’s nice to come in because we actually have customer service,’” she said. “We’ve got two to three people on the floor pretty much every day.”
And that is done by design, Ms. Briscoe said.
“I try to hire the people who are totally oriented to customer service,” she said. “Anybody can learn what is out here.”
The store also offers Sip and Shop events that are fundraisers. Customers get a discount and then the percentage is matched and donated to the organization. These events usually happen after-hours. For more information on Sip and Shop events or Flaire Fashion, call 928-651-6674.
***
Sidebar:
Flaire Fashion
Location: 6832 S Kings Ranch Road.
Telephone: 928-651-6674
Website: https://www.facebook.com/FlaireFashionandFun/