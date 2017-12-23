Fireworks sales to benefit Paws & Claws Animal Shelter

Our Town Fireworks, a Black Cat master dealer, is donating a portion of its Dec. 26-Jan. 1 fireworks sales at one site to the city of Apache Junction’s Paws & Claws Animal Shelter, according to a press release.
The fireworks stand at Superstition Plaza, 725 W. Apache Trail, will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 26-28 and 10 a.m.-midnight Dec. 29-31.
The use of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed June 24-July 6 and Dec. 24-Jan. 3 and includes cylindrical and cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers and ground sparkling devices, according to the release.
Novelties, such as smoke devices, sparklers, party poppers and snap caps, are permitted year-round, according to the release.
Available fireworks that are for sale can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoFFL6W-8w5W0Z0cBJ-om37NfddEA0N27.
Our Town Fireworks is also donating to charities from two Casa Grande locations:
- 1156 E Florence Ave. – benefiting the Knights of Columbus.
- 684 Cottonwood Lane – benefiting Wild Hearts Rescue.