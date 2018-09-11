Fair showcases businesses, provides holiday shopping help

The Gold Canyon Business Fair and Holiday Showcase will take place 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at Superstition Center, 5782 S. MountainBrook Drive in Gold Canyon.

Several food and drink options will be available, including from Gecko Espresso and the Old School Grub Food Truck, which will be serving comfort foods such as grilled cheese, sloppy joes, fried bologna, cheeseburgers, crinkle cut fries and more.

Entertainment on the patio will be provided by vocalist Tina Vale.

There will be a variety of door prizes at business and vendor tables, and businesses will be providing specials for home improvement and maintenance projects.

A Holiday Showcase for shoppers will be on the Patio of Superstition Center.

Businesses wanting to participate in the event should call Pam Burks 480-214-5555.

