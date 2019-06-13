Evergreen Devco breaks ground on shopping center in Eastmark

Following the groundbreaking of The Point at Eastmark, Evergreen and Safeway hosted a community engagement event to share information and engage directly with the Eastmark community. (Submitted photo)

Evergreen Devco Inc., a national retail and multi-family development company, has begun construction for its development of a shopping center in Eastmark, a master-planned community in Mesa.

The neighborhood shopping center, The Point at Eastmark, is to be anchored by Safeway. It will consist of 36,000 square feet of assorted shops and retail pads, which will include restaurants and services that will cater to the residents of Eastmark, according to a release.

Evergreen acquired 10.6 acres at Signal Butte Road and Warner Road (Point 22 Blvd.) in Mesa last year. Completion of The Point at Eastmark is expected in November, according to the release.

“This incredibly well-located property will be a great addition to the dynamic Eastmark community and will bring several high-profile stores, restaurants and amenities to the area,” Bryan Lamond, Arizona director of leasing and acquisitions at Evergreen Development, said in the release. “We’re very excited to create a place where the Eastmark community can come together and enjoy convenient shopping and dining options.”

Following the groundbreaking of The Point at Eastmark, Evergreen and Safeway hosted a community engagement event to share information and engage directly with the Eastmark community. Executives with Evergreen, Safeway and Brookfield Residential gained valuable input from the hundreds of community members in attendance, the release states.

