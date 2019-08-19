Dutch Bros. Coffee at Apache Trail, Thunderbird to open in early 2020

A Dutch Bros. Coffee shop is planned near the northeast corner of Apache Trail and Thunderbird Drive in Apache Junction. (City of Apache Junction)

A Dutch Bros. Coffee is planned near the northeast corner of Apache Trail and Thunderbird Drive in Apache Junction and is to open in early 2020.

The property has historically been used for the Cobbs Restaurant and shopping center. The restaurant and businesses operated until approximately a year ago.

Cole Valley Partners bought 4.14 acres and applied for a rezoning to Old West Commercial by planned development for the coffee shop and future commercial development.

The rezoning was discussed recently by the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted to recommend that the City Council approve the change.

Demolishing old buildings and building the Dutch Bros. are in the first phase of the project, City Planner Sidney Urias said at the commission’s July 23 meeting.

“The request from the applicant is the rezoning of those 4.14 acres in order to facilitate phase 1 — a Dutch Bros. Coffee — and future development on the remainder of the parcels,” he said.

Entrances will be from Apache Trail and Thunderbird Drive. Customers can buy from a double drive-through window or park and walk up to the business, he said.

Dutch Bros. is an Oregon-based retailer known for its coffee, blended drinks and community engagement, Ryan Ramey of Cole Valley Partners said in a letter to the city’s Development Services Department.

“Each location has dozens of employees and strong annual sales and routinely participates in community give-back days. We are happy to work with them and introduce them to the Apache Junction community and economy,” Mr. Ramey said in the letter.

The Dutch Bros. could be open in the first quarter of 2020, he said.

“After receiving all necessary approvals and permits, we would start construction in late July with completion in about 100 days. We will provide a turnkey building to Dutch Bros in December, and after about 60 days of hiring and training Dutch Bros. will open in Q1 2020,” Mr. Ramey said in the letter.

