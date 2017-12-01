Donations sought by Mirage Sports Bar and Grill to help the homeless during the holidays

The holidays can be a difficult time – particularly for many disadvantaged men, women and children in the Apache Junction area. In an effort to help the homeless, volunteers will be hosting a free luncheon 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at Mirage Sports Bar and Grill, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

Donations are also sought to distribute to the homeless during this holiday meal. Items that are particularly needed include: blankets, sleeping bags, baby wipes, toiletries, flashlights, snacks, socks, gift cards, tarps, backpacks and clothing items. Anyone who wants to donate these items can drop them off at Mirage Sports Bar and Grill.

For more information, contact Mirage Sports Bar and Grill at 480-671-3846. The Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/Mirage-Sports-Grill-105739902832248/.

