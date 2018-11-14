Donate to House of Refuge for chance to win Sterling Services AC/heating system

Sterling Services is collecting donated items for the Mesa nonprofit House of Refuge, which houses dozens of families getting back on their feet and out of homelessness.

During the month-long drive through Dec. 15, necessities such as diapers, baby wipes, feminine products and toiletries will be collected at Sterling Service’s showroom at 7256 S. 89th place in Mesa, in exchange for raffle entries to win a fully installed Carrier central heat and air-conditioning system, according to a release.

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn live at facebook.com/SterlingServicesAZ on Dec. 15, according to the release.

Also, for those who purchase a heating tune-up and safety inspection, the company will discount the service, with the $20 difference going to the House of Refuge. It will also qualify for a raffle entry.

“We see a lot of generosity from the community in the areas of food drives and toy drives,” Joel Harris, president of Sterling Services, said in the release.

“We get involved in those as well, but sometimes it’s easy to lose sight of other life necessities that organizations like the House of Refuge are providing. Right now they need our help and this is a great opportunity to give back,” he said.

To contribute to this cause with donations or to schedule the discounted service, Sterling Service can be reached at 480-988-0958.

Sterling Services is celebrating its 10th year in business in 2018 and is the recipient of multiple business and community awards locally, according to the release.

Learn more about House of Refuge at houseofrefuge.org.

