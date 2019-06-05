Dolce Vita in Apache Junction from Facebook @ArizonaDolceVita.

Dolce Vita, in Apache Junction, is one of seven master-planned communities in Arizona to be recognized this year in Where to Retire’s “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States.”

It is in the publication’s July/August issue, on newsstands June 11. The list focuses on communities rather than locales and features first-person testimonials by current residents, according to a release.

Dolce Vita, an age-restricted community at 3301 S. Goldfield Road, has a 33,000-square-foot clubhouse with a movie theater, an arts space with a kiln, sports courts, a zero-entry pool and more. One resident reported, “Dolce Vita has everything you’re looking for,” according to the release.

The selected 50 best master-planned communities showcase the variety of housing options and amenities that enrich the lives of relocating retirees, the release states.

“Moving after retirement doesn’t mean just a new home; it means a new life,” Where to Retire editor Annette Fuller said in the release.

“Yes, each of our 50 communities builds attractive homes, but they also nurture new friendships. Most developments offer trails, sports courts, fitness equipment, restaurants, pools and more. The settings are gorgeous, near mountains, oceans, rivers, lakes and low-humidity deserts. Climates generally are mild, allowing daily communes with nature.”

Nearly a year ago, editors began gathering and evaluating information on hundreds of communities, but chose only established neighborhoods with enough acreage to build at least a year’s supply of homes. The communities come from 17 states. Florida has nine of the winning 50 communities, followed by North Carolina with eight, Arizona with seven and South Carolina with five, according to the release.

The communities are not ranked; rather, they are listed alphabetically by state and then by development name. A two-page chart gives a snapshot of all 50 choices and a guide to their amenities.

Where to Retire is published six times a year and has a national circulation of 200,000. Go to WhereToRetire.com.

For information on Dolce Vita, go to dolce-vita-az.com.

