Dignity Health general hospital campus in Mesa

Dignity Health has officially opened its new Arizona General Hospital Campus at 9130 E. Elliott Road in Mesa, a full-service hospital serving the east Valley.

“Today is a milestone for Dignity Health in Arizona as our expanded footprint will bring the Mesa community additional access to quality care,” Jane Hanson, president and chief executive officer for the hospital, said in a release.

“We have officially opened the doors and are ready to serve patients and the local community,” she said.

It is on the northwest corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads and is close to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Arizona General Hospital’s Mesa Campus is a full-service health care facility licensed by the state as a general hospital.

The hospital has 50 inpatient beds, two state-of-the-art operating rooms, an emergency department, a high-complexity laboratory and a full radiology suite offering the latest technologies. The campus also will have full access to Dignity Heath’s networks of physicians and specialists, according to the release.

“The new hospital campus is equipped with the latest clinical and diagnostic equipment to meet the needs of our patients, their family members and guests,” Dr. Terry Ambus, chief of staff at AGH Mesa, said in the release. “We are committed to providing a unique and personalized health care experience.”

For more information, visit azgeneral.com.

