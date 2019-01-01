Desert Wind Harley-Davidson in Mesa under new ownership

Desert Wind Harley-Davidson, 922 S. Country Club Drive in Mesa, has been acquired by Michael Veracka.

He, along with his brother, Paul Veracka, and father, David Veracka, have been in the Harley-Davidson business since 2003, owning and operating 13 dealerships, according to a release.

“The Verackas are excited to continue the Desert Wind H-D legacy of delivering a world class Harley-Davidson experience,” according to the release.

Their other dealerships are in Massachusetts, California, Kansas, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Washington.

“We’re excited to add Desert Wind Harley-Davidson, expanding our national footprint of dealerships into Arizona, growing ridership nationwide to all four corners of the U.S,” Michael Veracka said in the release.

“The team at Desert Wind H-D has done a great job over the past several years building both a community of Harley riders in the Phoenix metro area, as well as a great business that we will continue to develop for many years to come,” he said.

“Our company was founded by riders, built for riders and we are dedicated to passing that passion along to others from coast to coast. Our family is 100 percent committed to the Harley-Davidson brand and the sport of of motorcycling,” he said in the release.

Desert Wind Harley-Davidson has more than 100 events slated for 2019 including bike nights, group rides, open-house parties and charity events, according to the release.

The business has more than 400 new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, along with an expanded selection of parts, accessories and clothing, according to the release.

“The trucks have already started shipping in hundreds of motorcycles from our stores across the country to immediately increase the selection for our local customers when we open the doors as Desert Wind Harley-Davidson,” Michael Veracka said in the release.

Along with the inventory expansion, the new owners are hiring for all departments to add an additional 40 team members to the staff in anticipation of increased business, according to the release.

The Veracka family’s group of Harley-Davidson stores, known as The Motorcycle Company, consists of Rawhide Harley-Davidson, Olathe, Kansas; High Octane Harley-Davidson, Billerica, Massachusetts; Avalanche Harley-Davidson, Golden, Colorado; Riverside Harley-Davidson, Riverside, California; Huntington Beach Harley-Davidson, Westminster, California; Palm Beach Harley-Davidson, West Palm Beach, Florida; Six Bends Harley-Davidson, Fort Myers, Florida; Motown Harley-Davidson, Taylor, Michigan; Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton Washington; and Desert Wind Harley-Davidson, Mesa, Arizona.

Go to desertwindharley.com or themotorcyclecompany.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.