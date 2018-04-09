Desert Financial Credit Union shows educators, students how much it cares

The Apache Junction branch of Desert Financial Credit Union, 150 E. Old West Highway, treated the teachers at Four Peaks Elementary School to lunch as part of the organization’s month-long celebration of teachers month in March.
Wildflower Bread Co. catered a spread of sandwiches and desserts, along with chips and drinks. Prior to the event, according to the credit union, Desert Financial asked Four Peaks Principal Chad Cantrell for the No. 1 item on the school’s wish list. He said it was earbuds, as state testing requires the use of earbuds, and in many cases students were having to share them or provide their own.
To fulfill his wish, Desert Financial purchased 700 pairs of earbuds in Four Peaks Elementary School colors and now each student has their own pair. Additionally, the Apache Junction branch presented the school with a $1,200 check earmarked to supply more paper, the student award budget and treats for the teachers’ break room, according to the credit union.
The employees at Desert Financial also filled more than 60 bags with Desert Financial chap-stick, note pads, key chains and more, which were handed out to each employee at Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road, in the Apache Junction Unified School District.
As the luncheon wrapped up, the teachers at the school presented Desert Financial employees with an Easter basket full of handwritten thank you notes from the students.
