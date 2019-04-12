Denise Hart new CEO at Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce has hired Denise Hart as its president and chief executive officer. She starts April 29.

“We are excited to add Denise Hart to our team and to our community,” Steve Byfield, chairman of the chamber of commerce, said in a release. “Denise has been leading the way in challenging businesses. She is going to be a great fit for Apache Junction bringing excitement and enthusiasm to our community that will serve us well.”

Ms. Hart has extensive experience in marketing and community relations, collaborating with cities to developing vacant land. She was marketing director for Nike Inc. promoting events for NCAA final four basketball, professional beach volleyball and other sporting events.

She was awarded the Tempe Business Woman of the Year in 2016 and was very involved in the Tempe Chamber of Commerce. She has experience in budgeting, staffing, employee management and working with volunteers, according to the release.

Ms. Hart was a mentor for the Tempe Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and served on the Tempe Tourism Board of Directors (past chair and current treasurer) for more than a decade.

“She is anxious to become just as involved and utilize her tourism and municipal relationship skills to aid small businesses in the Apache Junction community,” according to the release.

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce has spent more than 50 years serving and advocating for businesses and has more than 440 members. The chamber also hosts the Arizona Office of Tourism-designated Visitor Center, in partnership with the City of Apache Junction, drawing more than 30,000 visitors annually and receiving thousands of phone calls from all parts of the globe.

Go to ajchamber.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.