Cushman & Wakefield facilitates Greenfiber lease at Gateway Technology Commerce Center

Greenfiber is relocating to 7535 E. Ray Road in Mesa to expand and upgrade its manufacturing plant. (Submitted photo)

On behalf of Greenfiber, Cushman & Wakefield announced that the Charlotte-based energy-saving, smart-insulation business signed a 74,030-square-foot lease at Gateway Technology Commerce Center, 7535 E. Ray Road in Mesa.

Greenfiber is relocating to the space to expand and upgrade its manufacturing plant. The company will be moving in December, according to a release.

Pete Klees of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office, represented Greenfiber in the transaction. Brian Payne, Chris McClurg and Kenneth McQueen of Lee & Associate represented the landlord, GTCC Ventures LLC (an entity formed by Orsett Properties), according to the release.

Recently completed in the summer of 2019, the Gateway Technology Commerce Center consists of two multi-tenant buildings totaling 138,914 square feet. Located directly north of the Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport with direct freeway visibility on the Loop 202, the property features 24 feet to 28 feet clear height as well as truckwell and grade-level loading in each suite, the release states.

