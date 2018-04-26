Creating Vitality helps free the disabled from physical limitations

Jason Rodie has cerebral palsy. He was told he would not walk past the age of 18.
He also had a vision to build a gym that provided the same opportunities for elite athletes as well as those facing physical challenges.
Mr. Rodie owns Creating Vitality, which has a new location at 2388 N. Alma School Road in the Alma School Villages Shoppes.
“We may all be different and at different physical abilities, yet we all can work together to get the results we intend,” Mr. Rodie stated in a release.
The business journey has not always been smooth. After building a gym, Mr. Rodie was faced with property zoning isues and was unable to open to the public.
In stepped SVN Desert Commercial Advisors, according to the release, and director of leasing and sales investments Rommie Mohajed came through for Mr. Rodie in a matter of weeks.
“Mojahed was notified they had zoning issues and the owner was forced to find another retail space to move his entire gym,” the release stated. “Not only did Mojahed identify the demographics immediately, the letter of intent was submitted and in a matter of a few days, Creating Vitality found its new home.”
The Chandler facility covers 6,000 square feet.
“Working with Rommie was awesome. He took the time to find us a spot to ensure that we could do both training and rehabilitation at the same location,” Mr. Rodie stated.
The new fitness facility offers high-intensity interval training, weight-loss programs and one of its main focuses is designed for athletes, specifically for agility, strength and endurance. Upcoming programs will include obstacle course training, physical therapy and 55-and-over classes. Zumba is coming soon, the release stated.
