Commercial Metals Co. grand opening held for CMC Steel Arizona spooler expansion in Mesa

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in May at the Commercial Metals Co. facility at 11444 E. Germann Road in Mesa for the 63,000-square-foot expansion and manufacturing line to produce spooled rebar. (City of Mesa)

Commercial Metals Co. completed construction and commissioning of a 63,000-square-foot expansion and manufacturing line to produce spooled rebar at CMC Steel Arizona, a micro mill in southeast Mesa.



“CMC commitment to innovation and new technology makes them a leader in the steel production, fabrication and recycling industry,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a release. “We are proud of the work they do here in Mesa and look forward to their continued success.”



The company invested in the expansion of the Mesa mill to produce hot-rolled, spooled rebar at its 230-acre campus at 11444 E. Germann Road. It is CMC’s second spooler operation in the U.S. The first, in Durant, Oklahoma, started production of spooled rebar last year.



“I’m thrilled to see one of Mesa’s largest industrial businesses complete the expansion of their great facility,” Mesa District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson said in the release. “The fact that they have grown their footprint, and keeping in tune with changes in technology, show that Mesa and the Germann Road Industrial Corridor will be their home from now and well into the future. I’m happy that we have the opportunity to share their success.”



“CMC is pleased to introduce this new product to the market, creating additional high quality jobs in the community as well as creating numerous efficiencies for our customers. We really appreciate the support and partnership with the City of Mesa to make this project a reality,” Barbara Smith, Commercial Metals Co. chairman, president and CEO, said in the release.



CMC Steel Arizona manufactures concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, and steel t-posts, which are produced almost entirely from recycled scrap metal. By using recycled scrap as their raw material rather than virgin natural resources, CMC is reducing the need for mining of natural resources and reducing CO2 emissions by 58 percent, the release states.



CMC opened its “green” steel micro mill in Mesa in 2009. The Electric Arc Furnace micro mill uses a continuous continuous technology and is the first of its type to be successfully operated in the U.S., the release states.

The technology is also utilized at CMC’s mill in Durant, Oklahoma. More than 450,000 tons of scrap metal are recycled each year into steel bar products at CMC Steel Arizona for use in construction and fabrication. CMC Steel Arizona produces straight and spooled rebar in a range of sizes and lengths.



The Mesa operation has grown since it opened in 2009, investing more than $75 million capital in the campus and growing its workforce. The company originally anticipated a workforce of up to 200. CMC Steel Arizona now employs more than 260 directly on site, with the fabrication facility and West Region leadership office, and have another 20 indirect employees, working for vendors, at the facility, according to the release.





