Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage sold 50 homes in Apache Junction in a year

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage ranked as the No. 1 real estate company in Apache Junction based on total sales units from Nov. 1, 2016 to Nov. 30, 2017. The Mesa-Gilbert office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage had 50 in sales units, according to a press release.
“Our Mesa-Gilbert office proudly provides the best service to the Apache Junction community,” Greg Hollman, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Arizona, said in the release. “The affiliated agents of the Mesa-Gilbert office earned their No. 1 ranking.”
Data is provided courtesy of Arizona Regional MLS Inc., Tucson Association of Realtors, Prescott Area Association of Realtors, SVVMLS, Western Arizona Realtor Data Exchange Regional MLS, Green Valley Sahuarita Association of Realtors and may not reflect all relevant real estate activity. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage does not warrant or guarantee information and may not reflect all relevant real estate activity, according to the release.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage now operates 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is owned by NRT LLC. NRT operates the company-owned brokerage offices of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY). For more information about Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com.
Real estate agents affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are independent contractor sales associates and are not employees of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.