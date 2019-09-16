Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Harris Accounting and Tax Service

Sep 16th, 2019
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held at Harris Accounting & Tax Service. (AJCOC)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Harris Accounting and Tax Service, inside Thunderbird Plaza at 1000 W. Apache Trail.

H.A.T.S is a full-service payroll, accounting and tax firm with more than 30 years’ experience, according to a release.

Its tax services are made for individuals, businesses, non-profits, trusts and estates. The business also provides cross-border services for Canadian residents, the release states.

Call the business at 480-605-3710. 

For information on the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, call 480-982-3141 or go to ajchamber.com.

