Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Arizona State Remodeling

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Arizona State Remodeling at 90 S. Ironwood Drive No. 4 in Apache Junction. (AJCOC)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Arizona State Remodeling, a family owned and operated business at 90 S. Ironwood Drive No. 4.

The owner, Cindy Aguilar, built the business to bring elegant high-end kitchen and bath remodels with exceptional materials at a wholesale price to consumers, according to a release.

Call the business at 602-921-3057.

For information on the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, call 480-982-3141 or go to ajchamber.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.