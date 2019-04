Jeff Struble, at left with the scissors, is the new owner of Fatman’s Pizza and Grill, 2430 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. (AJCOC)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new owner of Fatman’s Pizza and Grill, Apache Junction City Councilman Jeff Struble, with a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Learn about the business, 2430 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at fatmanspizza.com or by calling 480-671-9897.

For more information on the chamber, go to ajchamber.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.