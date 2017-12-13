Central Arizona College to host workshop for small businesses Jan. 11

The Central Arizona College Small Business Development Center will host an informative workshop on government certifications for small businesses on Thursday, Jan. 11.
The workshop will be held 9-11 a.m. at the CAC Corporate Center, 540 N. Camino Mercado in Casa Grande.
Participants can learn about the qualifications and benefits of certain government certifications that can help give their business a competitive edge.
Topics will include small disadvantaged business, HUBZones, woman-owned business and veteran-owned business certifications, according to a press release.
Presenter Lori Haozous from the Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center will be available after the workshop for one-on-one discussions about specific small business needs. There is no charge to attend this workshop.
AZPTAC is a statewide program that works with small business owners to help them realize the opportunities that exist in the realm of government contracting, according to its website.
To register, e-mail AZPTAC Program Assistant Nora Plonsky at nora.plonsky@domail.maricopa.edu or call her at 623-845-4700.