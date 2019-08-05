CAVU Aerospace to locate 80,000-square-foot-facility in east Mesa

CAVU Component Repair is to be at The Landing at PMG, just north of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa. (CAVU Aerospace)

CAVU Aerospace — which provides aircraft disassembly, aircraft recycling, asset management and maintenance, repair and overhaul repairs — announced it will locate CAVU Component Repair, a new company, in an 80,000-square-foot facility at The Landing at PMG, just north of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa.

CAVU Aerospace will invest more than $5 million in the facility and hire as many as 75 employees over the next three years at an average wage of $50,000 annually, according to a release.

Mesa Mayor John Giles

“I’d like to welcome CAVU Aerospace to the Landing at PMG. Their new component repair company will be an excellent addition to Gateway’s booming aerospace industry,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the release. “It’s exciting to watch southeast Mesa maintain its momentum as a thriving economic engine for the entire city.”

CCR will start with a wide range of repair capabilities for wide, narrow-body, and regional aircraft for all Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer aircraft types, the release states.

“We are very excited to be establishing CCR, a CAVU Aerospace company, in Mesa Arizona,” Ken Kocialski, managing partner of CAVU Aerospace, said in the release.

“We are extremely grateful for how the Bliss Realty Group and Marwest Group/CBRE, together with the City of Mesa, did everything possible to make us feel welcome. Their ‘red carpet’ treatment has made us feel extremely welcome and we are very excited to begin operations. We are confident the new facility will exceed all expectations. The team we have brought together is undeniably the best in the industry, with significant 145 MRO repair facility experience, we all share the cohesive vision of delivering the highest levels of quality and customer service. We know that CCR will raise the bar in the aviation industry,” he said.

Founded in 2010, CAVU has three locations including Stuttgart, Arkansas; Roswell, New Mexico; and Victorville, California.

Mesa Councilman Kevin Thompson

“The fact that CAVU Aerospace chose east Mesa for their new facility is further proof that the Gateway Airport area has become a hub for the aerospace industry,” District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson said in the release. “This is a tremendous addition to The Landing that will solidify its status as a go-to place for businesses.”

The Landing at PMG, where the facility will be located, is a 281,000-square-foot Class A industrial subdivision consisting of six buildings on approximately 20 acres just south of Loop 202 at the southeast corner of Ray and Sossaman Roads.

“Marwest is thrilled to welcome CAVU to The Landing; they are a business and industry that reflects the burgeoning Mesa Gateway Airport,” David Martens, principal with Marwest, said in the release. “We have enjoyed working with the CAVU team and look forward to their long-term success in Mesa.”

The City of Mesa partnered with the Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the Landing PMG developer Marwest, CBRE, and Bliss Realty to attract CAVU to Mesa, the release states.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.