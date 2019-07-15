Cadence at Gateway’s Phase 1 60 percent sold

Residents at Cadence at Gateway’s Phase One are in homes built by Lennar, Pulte Homes, Gehan and David Weekly, with Newport Homes expected in 2020. (Submitted photo)

Harvard Investments announced that less than six months after its grand opening, Cadence at Gateway’s Phase One homes are more than 60% sold. Cadence is at 9760 E. Cadence Parkway in Mesa.

Cadence current home builders, according to a release, include:

Lennar, four neighborhoods and 256 homes.

Pulte Homes, three neighborhoods and 193 total homes.

Gehan, one neighborhood and 54 homes.

David Weekly, one neighborhood and 72 homes.

Newport Homes, one neighborhood and 82 homes (expected to be available 2020).

Combined, these five builders offer 52 different floor plans for a variety of individuals and families, from empty nesters to large families, to those buying their first or second home, according to the release.

The community’s elementary school, Silver Valley, opens this summer, as does a new Queen Creek Unified School District high school across the street. Both schools offer academics, athletics, arts and STEM programing and instruction for children and teens, according to the release.

Go to cadenceaz.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.