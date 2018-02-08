Businesses that have recently opened, are coming soon, relocating or expanding

The below list and above map are from pages 16-17 of the February 2018 issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent (see the full issue at http://apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com/). Recently opened, coming soon, relocating or expanding? Add your business to the page(s) by e-mailing your news to ajeditor@newszap.com.
Now open
1. Help4.Today: The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 28 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Help4.Today to the chamber and to the community. The business provides errand and transport services in the East Valley, such as going grocery shopping or to the pharmacy. It is a full-service drop-off and pick-up service. We will also stay with you following a procedure, so you aren’t alone. For more information, go to Help4.Today, e-mail Info@Help4.Today or call 480-459-4439. The business is out of the 700 block of East Linda Avenue in Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Corporation Commission website at http://ecorp.azcc.gov.
2. Skin Therapy Redefined: The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 5 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Skin Therapy Redefined to the chamber and the community. Cynthia Branson is a licensed skin therapist with more than 13 years of experience, specializing in Dermalogica Treatments and products. After working at various salons, she opened up her own treatment room, Skin Therapy Redefined, located inside Hair Works Salon, 212 W. Superstition Blvd. Suite No. 102 in Apache Junction. Services include customized skin treatments, Bioactive Peel, Microdermabrasion, waxing and tint enhancement. For more information, call 480-202-0424, e-mail cynthiaskintherapist@outlook.com or go to http://www.cynthiabranson.skincaretherapy.net.
Added services
3. SkyBridge Arizona: An international air cargo hub housing both Mexican and U.S. customs will be operated out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and will enable E-commerce companies, manufacturers and other commercial interests conducting business in Mexico and throughout Latin America to more efficiently and cost-effectively transport goods between countries, while ensuring proper inspections and safety controls, according to a press release. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, 6033 S. Sossaman Road in east Mesa, is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix. All required documents, inspections, tracking and other services will occur on-site at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The Customs Processing status will follow packages and cargo electronically to their final destination to any city in Mexico, and eventually further into Central and South America. See the full story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/business.
4. Apache Mini Mart: The business, 2925 W. Superstition Blvd., owned by Tariq Husayno, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Apache Junction community. The business will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes, according to a press release. Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 480-982-0731 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Apache-Junction-AZ-85120/023420/ . The business also offers U-Haul Truck Share 24/7. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Visit uhaul.com to create an online account.
Liquor applications
The following liquor licenses have pending applications, according to the Arizona Liquor Department website, https://www.azliquor.gov:
5. Beer/wine, A & D Shell, 420 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, 85220; pending license No. 10113297.
6. Beer/Wine, AJ’s Mini Mart, 3940 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, 85220; pending license No. 10113296.
7. New restaurant license, Denny’s No. 8896, 10623 E. Main St., Apache Junction, 85120; pending license No. 1207B234.
Liquor licenses
The following liquor licenses were approved since October (date issued, type of license, license umber, business), according to the Arizona Liquor Department website, https://www.azliquor.gov:
8. Oct. 4, beer and wine bar license No. 07116001; Fry’s Marketplace No. 665, 150 E. Old West Highway, Apache Junction, 85119.
9. Oct. 4, liquor store license 09119000; Fry’s Marketplace No. 665, 150 E. Old West Highway, Apache Junction, 85119.
10. Nov. 30, restaurant license No. 12113291; Chen’s Chinese Bistro, 5341 S. Superstition Mountain Drive No. D101 in Gold Canyon, 85218.
11. Dec. 5, liquor store license No. 09119006; Circle K Store No. 3499; 7138 E. U.S. Highway 60, Gold Canyon, 85118.
Coming soon
12. Momo Bowl: A banner sign for the Japanese-food eatery was placed in December at 725 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 27 in Apache Junction. Momo Bowl LLC is an Arizona domestic limited liability company filed on Jan. 20, 2016, according to the Arizona Corporation Commission website at http://ecorp.azcc.gov.
13. Svaccha: The medical-marijuana dispensary to be at 1985 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 4 has a website, http://svaccha.com. The Apache Junction City Council approved a conditional use permit for the new business. Svaccha is the Hindu word for clean. It also means clear, crystalline, purity – a clean product, co-owner Evan Pieser said in an interview after a meeting of the planning and zoning commission. The dispensary will not have on-site cultivation of medical marijuana, nor will it manufacture infused products. It is a dispensary open to medical-marijuana card-carrying patients only. Operating hours are slated to be 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Svaccha will be the second medical-marijuana dispensary in the Apache Junction CHAA. Nature’s Wonder Dispensary is at 260 W. Apache Trail. It is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, according to http://natureswonderaj.com.
In the news
14. Our Town Fireworks: The Black Cat master dealer donated a portion of its Dec. 26-Jan. 1 fireworks sales at one site to the city of Apache Junction’s Paws & Claws Animal Shelter. The fireworks stand was at Superstition Plaza, 725 W. Apache Trail. The use of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed June 24-July 6 and Dec. 24-Jan. 3 and includes cylindrical and cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers and ground sparkling devices, according to the release. Novelties, such as smoke devices, sparklers, party poppers and snap caps, are permitted year-round, according to the release. Available fireworks that are for sale can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoFFL6W-8w5W0Z0cBJ-om37NfddEA0N27.
15. Old Fashion Pedicures: A 2012 Ford Escape SUV-style vehicle driven by an 89-year-old woman collided into and through the front of a business at 2125 W. Apache Trail, at approximately 10:52 a.m. Dec. 19, Apache Junction Police said in a Facebook post. Roxanne Davis of Old Fashion Pedicures, 2125 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 102, said in a voice-mail message that it was her shop that was hit. “Somebody drove into my shop… I saw the whole thing. It was in my shop; came straight at me,” she said. “The driver was not impaired at the time of the incident and was evaluated by Superstition (Fire and Medical District) on-scene with no injuries. Additionally, no patrons or employees within the business were injured as a result of the collision. The building suffered front-glass damage and was later turned over to a property maintenance manager,” police said.
16. Angels Care Home Health: Sheri Simpson of Angels Care Home Health, a new business coming into Apache Junction, was the point person for a Jan. 5 health event with five speakers and more than 30 local businesses. It was held at Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort, 7151 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon. It was co-sponsored by Angels Care Home Health, SKY 7 Radio and Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort. Information, services and ideas (everything from cookies to safety) was to be provided, according to a press release. Speaker topics includes: “Fall Prevention,” by Angels Care Home Health; “TaiChiEZ Movement for Health,” by Joan Marlow with Peaceful Easy Healing; “Let’s Talk Liability,” by Lesa Smith, Farmers Insurance Gold Canyon; “Pre-Planning,” by Michael Clark with Smart Cremation; and “Identity Theft,” by Bernie Page with LegalShield. Local vendors included Window Genie, Treasure Box Boutique, Companion Hospice, Visions Senior Living, Arizona Winter Visitors Association, Dreams and Legends, Tiara Bella, Damsel in Defense, Mary Kay, Grandma‘s Cookie Company, BLOOMM Studios, Life Coach Carrie Barleen, Advanced Skin Care Concepts, Total Body Therapy, Ethereal Beauty Spa, Luminous Beauty, SunLand Promotions, Alex Black Golf Academy, LegalShield, DC Business Services, Isagenics Intl. and Family Heritage. For more information, call Sheri Simpson at 480-431-8087.
17. Peralta Urgent Care: The business at 6740 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 102 in Gold Canyon, 480-616-2500, is the copper-level sponsor for a pilot program with Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department and Apache Junction High School Athletics. A fun, running/walking series at the new downtown event space, Flatiron Park, 100 N. Idaho Road, gives walkers and runners a choice of distances from 2 miles to 4 miles in length. All events benefit a local AJHS athletic sports team and the profits go directly to the team for uniforms, clinics, equipment, camp expenses. Cost is $20 per person. Participants receive a medal at the finish line. The Prospector Boys Basketball team was the first to benefit in this new series on Saturday, Jan. 13. Future events are: Sunday, March 25 – Girls Volleyball, Saturday, April 14 – Girls Soccer and Saturday, May 5 – Boys Football. Learn more at www.ajcity.net/irun4aj.
18. Frontier Ace Hardware: The business at 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction on Jan. 18 celebrated Ace Hardware’s J.D. Power Award ranking “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores” for the 11th year in a row by hosting a customer appreciation event. It was part of a cross-country tour celebrating the achievement by taking all 11 J.D. Power trophies on the road, visiting 40 states and more than 200 neighborhood Ace Hardware stores, covering more than 30,000 miles, according to a press release. Ace Hardware has received the ranking of “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores” ever since J.D. Power began the study. The study was based on responses from nearly 2,751 consumers who purchased home improvement products or services in the previous 12 months. Ace Hardware ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 810 on a 1,000-point scale. Ace Hardware received the highest numerical score in the J.D. Power 2017 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study based on 2,751 total responses from six stores measuring experiences and perceptions of customers, surveyed February-March 2017. Visit jdpower.com.
