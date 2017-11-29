Businesses sought to help with annual Arizona Tiremen Services Toy Drive

Arizona Tiremen Services is hosting its sixth annual toy drive for local children and families.
“Each year we challenge local businesses to collect the most food, (new) clothing, gift cards and (new) toys to benefit a local charity. This year we are donating to Community Alliance Against Family Abuse. The business who collects the most items, (gift cards count per dollar amount), receives the rotating plaque with their business name and year along,” Christa Rizzi and Robert Matsch of Arizona Tiremen Services said in a press release.
Businesses interested in collecting items for the annual Arizona Tiremen Services Toy Drive can e-mail arizonatiremenservices@msn.com. Arizona Tiremen Services is at 482 W. Apache Trail. The website is http://www.apachejunctiontireshop.com/.
