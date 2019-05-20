Business Symposium for small businesses May 22

The availability of affordable credit can be a lifeline for small qualified businesses and local, non-profit organizations striving to meet payroll or purchase much-needed materials and supplies in order to keep afloat and/or advance the growth of their enterprise.

On Wednesday, May 22, small businesses and non-profit organizations will have an opportunity to enhance their access to credit and obtain information about the availability of capital at a business symposium sponsored by the City of Mesa and the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, according to a release.

The City of Mesa and East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business Symposium will be held at the Mesa Convention Center, Building B, 263 N. Center St. in Mesa.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. The program begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m. Reservations and information about sponsorship and tickets are available at evhcc.org/events or by calling 480-223-0157.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.