Biggs hired as director of communications, program development at Empowerment Systems

Apache Junction resident Braden Biggs has been hired at Empowerment Systems Inc. and starts Oct. 16 as the director of communications and program development.

Braden Biggs

Mr. Biggs, formerly with the United Way of Pinal County, grew up in Apache Junction. He is a 2010 graduate of Apache Junction High School and has received executive leadership certificates in non-profit management, transformational non-profits and non-profit finance and fundraising strategies from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to add Braden to our team. His knowledge of the community, its needs and the relationships he has cultivated will help fulfill the mission of Empowerment Systems. We look forward to him joining our staff,” Deke Beveridge, chief executive officer of Empowerment Systems, 2066 W. Apache Trail No 116, said in the release.

“I look forward to working in my home community and making an impact in my own backyard. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the greater Pinal County community, and I am excited for the times ahead,” Mr. Biggs said in the release.

